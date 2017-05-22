Drilling Down into Machine Learning and Deep Learning

This article is part of a special insideHPC report that explores trends in machine learning and deep learning. The complete report covers how businesses are using machine learning and deep learning, and then goes on to differentiate between AI, machine learning, and deep learning, including what it takes to get started.

This is the year of artificial intelligence and deep learning, when the technology is coming into its own for mainstream businesses. AI-based tools are pouring into the marketplace, but machine learning has been around for decades. So, why does this matter? In short, because we need to gain insights from massive amounts of data, and this process requires systems that exceed human capabilities. Machine learning algorithms can dig through mountains of data to ferret patterns that might not otherwise be recognizable. Moreover, machine learning algorithms get better over time, because they learn from their experiences.

This is the year of artificial intelligence and deep learning, when the technology is coming into its own for mainstream businesses. Click To Tweet