Building a True Data Solution

Tom Matson, Director of Software Solutions Sales at SanDisk, explains how a successful data solution is built.
Some believe that the storage business is slow-moving and predictable. But many of the biggest challenges in current data center deployments involve moving and protecting the massive amount of data that is used by today’s leading companies. In other words, businesses need a data solution. This has been made much more complicated as users demand higher and higher performance, even with exponential growth in data. The top priority for data management seems to continually shift over time from capacity to accessibility to integrity to flexibility. Companies have risen and fallen based on their response to those ebbs and flows of requirements. One thing has remained constant, though, and that is the need for fast data delivery and the need to keep that data safe.
When Fusion-io was establishing the PCIe flash market with market-leading performance, their customers asked if there was a way to share those PCIe cards across multiple servers instead of having each one as a dedicated resource for a single server. The Fusion-io engineers looked at existing storage solutions to see if there was a good way to share, but the overhead of those solutions would mean that customers would not see the performance they had come to expect from Fusion-io flash. The resulting solution to sharing flash add-in cards without sacrificing the performance that customers demanded was ION Accelerator software. As Fusion-io was acquired by Sandisk and then Western Digital, ION has remained the gold standard for all flash arrays (AFAs) since its inception over 8 years ago.
So what does ION Accelerator software do? ION allows flash drives to be put into a variety of system and network configurations that can then be accessed by multiple servers as a SAN or NAS. ION can do this cost-effectively while preserving the low latency that is so vital for many business and mission-critical enterprise applications, from database to transaction processing to massive data collection programs. ION also has a full High Availability option to ensure complete data integrity.Tom Maston - 'OSS continues to offer a 'one-stop' hardware and software solution for high-performance AFA #storage. Click To Tweet
From the very early days of ION software, Fusion-io and Sandisk required a technology partner that could scale the original AFA to extreme densities for Big Data and provide rugged options to the Federal space. That company was One Stop Systems (OSS), a leading HPC flash array and GPU accelerator powerhouse for the last 20 years. OSS identified the key performance benefit of the ION software early on, and adopted it as a key part of their storage offering. OSS has a long history of providing ION AFA appliances to the US military, government and financial institutions that required the high-speed, low latency and high density solutions provided by the ION AFA.
Fast forward to today where OSS has taken over full engineering development and support of the ION Accelerator software product as the world shifts to the next generation of flash storage. With flash migrating from PCIe to NVMe, OSS continues to offer a “one-stop” hardware and software solution for high-performance AFA storage that combines their industry-leading systems with the latest version of high-performance ION software.
As NVMe continues to advance to new performance levels, OSS will have integrated solutions at multiple price and density points that support the advanced features of NVMe, such as NVMe over Fabric and hot swap. OSS ION also supports advanced features such as bulk hot swap of multiple drives and Follow-me Storage™ capability where hundreds of terabytes flash can physically or virtually move from one node to another without having to rebuild the RAID data, much like a USB drive or SD card operates on a much smaller scale. OSS has opened a new chapter on the first widely deployed flash file system and AFA appliance and plans to continue engineering a true data solution with the ION Accelerator software.
Tom Matson is Director of Software Solutions Sales at SanDisk.
