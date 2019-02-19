A new special report from insideHPC, courtesy of Dell EMC and NIVIDA, explores current machine learning applications in government. This excerpt highlights different solutions for Ai in government, including Dell EMC Ready Solutions — designed to optimize and accelerate AI initiatives.

AI simplified

Dell EMC Ready Solutions for Ai are validated hardware and software stacks optimized to accelerate AI initiatives, shortening the time to architect a new solution by six to 12 months. They increase data scientist productivity by offering self service workspaces, allowing each data scientist to configure his or her environment from a library of Ai models and frameworks in just five clicks. Customers report that Dell EMC Ready Solutions for AI’s Machine Learning with Hadoop solutions can help boost data scientist productivity by as much as 30 percent. IT operations are also simplified through a single console for monitoring the health and configuration of the cluster through Bright Cluster Manager.

Faster, deeper AI insights

Dell EMC Ready Solutions for Ai and Deep Learning with NVIDIA leverage GPUs to deliver unprecedented performance for deep learning at scale with industry-leading Dell EMC PowerEdge servers. To leverage the power of GPUs, Dell includes Mellanox high speed networking and Dell EMC Isilon all flash scale-out NAS storage in the solution. Designed for accelerated performance while eliminating I/O bottlenecks, Dell EMC Ready Solutions for Ai deliver fast access to larger data sets to help improve model accuracy, while inferencing at scale can drive actionable responses in real time.

Dell EMC consulting services provide expert guidance to bridge the gap between IT, data scientists, and the lines of business.

Proven AI expertise

To enhance customer success, Dell EMC includes award-winning services with Ready Solutions for Ai. Dell EMC consulting services provide expert guidance to bridge the gap between IT, data scientists, and the lines of business. In addition to a world class engineering team, the HPC and Ai Innovation Lab has one of the world’s fastest supercomputers and extensive industry partnerships, bringing together a community of the brightest minds focused on Ai, machine and deep learning for customers to leverage.

