Data Center Transformation: Why a Workload-Driven and Scalable Architecture Matters

In this special guest feature, Robert Roe from Scientific Computing World interviews Mark Parsons on the strategy for HPC in the UK. “We are not part of EuroHPC, so we are not going to have access to the exascale systems that appear in Europe in 2023, they will also have some very large systems in 2021, around 150 to 200 Pflop systems, and we will not have access to that which will have a detrimental effect on our scientific and industrial communities ability to use the largest scale of supercomputing.” [READ MORE…]