Lenovo Is on a Mission to Transform HPC & AI for All

[SPONSORED GUEST ARTICLE] High performance computing (HPC) systems run workloads to perform complex calculations to get answers to some of humanity’s toughest questions. The output from these calculations can result in game changing and life saving measures. HPC systems are used in weather forecasting to predict dangerous floods ahead of time so communities can be warned, and they are used to power genomics research where researchers can predict and diagnose diseases. As users leverage these systems to do more, organizations find that energy efficiency, power consumption and scalability are among the challenges faced when implementing this type of infrastructure. As they expand, traditional HPC systems can become less energy efficient and power intensive resulting in higher energy bills and increased carbon emissions.

Lenovo’s vision is to be the most trusted HPC partner by empowering intelligent transformation and helping solve humanity’s greatest challenges. Thirty-three percent of supercomputers run on Lenovo HPC hardware – making Lenovo the number one provider of supercomputers in the world for six consecutive years according to TOP500 listings. Lenovo also holds the number one spot on the Green500 list of the world’s most energy efficient supercomputers (as of November 2023) with Henri, housed at the Flatiron Institute in New York.

It is no secret, artificial intelligence (AI) has changed the way we interact with the world around us. With so much of or our attention span dedicated to AI and the impacts of it, IT decision makers are tasked with responsibly determining how AI can help advance and elevate their businesses and organizations. Business benefits include improving customer service capabilities and creating personalized customer experiences. Organizational benefits include enhancing efficiency and productivity, automating repetitive tasks, and solving complex problems faster.

According to a 2023 report by the World Economic Forum, 60 percent of respondents are experimenting or planning to use generative AI in the next year but only 21 percent have models in production. This is indicative of the challenges associated with implementing AI technology – lack of expertise and technical personnel, cost, and integration with existing systems are among those challenges. To help alleviate this, Lenovo is committed to enabling AI for all – all organizations of any size in any industry. In Lenovo’s AI Discover Lab, customers can conduct proof of concept testing and consult with AI architects and engineers who are available to help determine the right solution and navigate the implementation process.

Lenovo has the data center infrastructure customers need to get started and recently announced two full-stack AI systems designed to deliver large language model (LLM) and machine learning capabilities to cloud providers, enterprises and HPC labs across industries. The Lenovo ThinkSystem SR680a V3 and ThinkSystem SR780a V3 both support eight NVIDIA H100 and H200 Tensor Core GPUs. These systems are capable of powering:

Chatbots for customer service interfaces

Computer vision for retail customer experience

Fraud and threat detection in the financial industry

Medical imaging and diagnostic applications

The sky is the limit when AI transformation is coupled with the power of HPC systems. Next week, come see for yourself how Lenovo is transforming HPC and AI at the International Supercomputing Conference 2024 (ISC). Lenovo, Platinum Sponsor of ISC, will be in Hamburg, Germany May 13 – 16 in booth D30. Visit the booth in the ISC Exhibition area to learn more about:

The Evolution of Neptune™ Cooling Technology

GPU Rich HPC/AI System(s)

GenAI Chatbots

TruScale HPC/AI as-a-Service

NVIDIA Omniverse with Lenovo Workstations

Remote Workstation Solution

HPC/AI Storage Solutions

HPC/AI Software Stack

Much More!

Also, please join us at the Vendor Showdown where Scott Tease, VP & GM, HPC & AI in the Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) will cover the convergence of AI, energy efficiency and liquid cooling. You are also invited to attend the Lenovo Roadmap Session where Martin Hiegl, Executive Director, HPC in the Lenovo ISG will give an update on the current Neptune™ capabilities, the necessity for this cooling solution, and explain how this technology is being transferred from HPC to AI supercomputing systems.

