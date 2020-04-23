Altair and Cylc Take Weather Prediction by Storm

In this video from Forbes, Horst Simon from LBNL describes how supercomputers are being used for coronavirus research. “Computing is stepping up to the fight in other ways too. Some researchers are crowdsourcing computing power to try to better understand the dynamics of the protein and a dataset of 29,000 research papers has been made available to researchers leveraging artificial intelligence and other approaches to help tackle the virus. IBM has launched a global coding challenge that includes a focus on COVID-19 and Amazon has said it will invest $20 million to help speed up coronavirus testing.” [READ MORE…]