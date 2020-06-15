This special report sponsored by Dell Technologies, takes a look at how now more than ever, agencies from all levels of government are teaming with private Information Technology (IT) organizations to leverage AI and HPC to create and implement solutions that not only increase safety for all, but also provide a more streamlined and modern experience for citizens.
The massive amounts of information that are being generated today require modern, high-performance servers, fast networking and storage solutions that easily scale with increased workloads. Heterogeneous computing systems that incorporate various hardware components such as server accelerators can lead to faster and more efficient solutions that are vital for safety and security.
This technology guide, insideHPC Special Report: Citizens Benefit from Public/Private Partnerships, highlights a lineup of Ready Solutions created by Dell Technologies which are highly optimized and tuned hardware and software stacks for a variety of industries.
Introduction
Global citizens face a number of threats everyday, from health issues to natural disasters. Safety for everyone is a top concern — and one that can be helped with artificial intelligence (AI). Indeed, whether it’s image recognition of disease in chest X-rays or city video surveillance, high performance computing (HPC) technologies help make the world a safer place.
Disasters, whether naturally occurring or man-made, can happen at any time. When a disaster strikes, one of the most important responses is that of declaring a “state of emergency,” which activates certain government-led activities that require coordination and information-sharing. Advanced software, together with powerful hardware, can help first-responders and others to identify where emergency personnel are needed, perhaps even before an emergency strikes. Simply put, preparedness in terms of an IT infrastructure can help save lives and reduce the impact of certain types of emergencies.
U.S. Government Commitment
In 2019, the U.S. government created a national initiative to foster the research and development of AI tools in government. This executive order directs various agency leaders to set aside some R&D funding in order to pursue the use of AI in various areas. Together, this elevates AI as a national priority across many disciplines.[1]
This action was followed up in 2020 with an annual report declaring that the President’s fiscal 2021 budget released earlier this month would give non-defense federal agencies $2 billion to fund AI research and development, which is about double current spending levels. U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios stated, “Our nation remains committed to supporting the development and application of AI innovation that promotes public trust, protects civil liberties, and helps all Americans live healthier and more prosperous lives.” The full report can be accessed here: American Artificial Intelligence Initiative: Year One Annual Report.
Over the next few weeks we will explore these topics surrounding citizens benefit from public/private partnerships centered around HPC and AI:
- Introduction, U.S. Government Commitment
- Public Sector Use of Advanced Computing, Technologies
- Dell Technologies Leadership, References
