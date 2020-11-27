This white paper, “Why Developers are Turning to Ultra-powerful Workstations for More Creative Freedom at Less Cost,” from Dell Technologies discusses why developers are turning to ultra-powerful workstations for more creative freedom at less cost. Research shows that large and small companies alike are using powerful workstations with even more powerful graphic processing units (GPUs) as integral parts of their artificial intelligence infrastructure.
The market for AI applications is immense and their economic value even greater. Forbes magazine published a roundup of 2019 predictions from leading market researchers that substantiated this assessment. But to achieve success, developers and OEMs need to make critical hardware and software choices for their development platforms—decisions that can impact their business strategies and models. Workstations are proving their worth in AI development and workflows.
Not only can Dell Technologies and NVIDIA provide the powerful workstation platforms to save your AI development efforts cost and time, but they can provide strategic partnerships—especially for small and medium-size businesses. They can also open doors to their respective ecosystems of AI partners, leaders in their particular fields.
Download this white paper, “Why Developers are Turning to Ultra-powerful Workstations for More Creative Freedom at Less Cost” to learn more about stepping up your AI game fast.
