Lenovo Launches Storage Array, Data Management Solutions

Lenovo Data Center Group today launched edge-core-cloud data management solutions with a single set of tools and capabilities.

Part of the Lenovo DM Series of storage systems, the ThinkSystem DM5100F is designed to brings high-performance, low-latency all-NVMe storage for analytics, AI deployments and accelerated access to data. The DM Series now includes AWS S3 object support, intended to create what Lenovo called a unified data management platform that allows customers to manage and analyze various data types (block, file and object) while speeding the processing of data analytics and reducing infrastructure costs.

ThinkSystem DM5100F models are 2U rack-mount controller enclosures that include two controllers, 128 GB RAM and 16 GB battery-backed NVRAM (64 GB RAM and 8 GB NVRAM per controller), and 24 SFF hot-swap drive bays (2U24 form factor). Controllers provide universal 1/10/25 GbE NAS/iSCSI or 8/16/32 Gb Fibre Channel (FC) ports, or 1/10/25 GbE RJ-45 ports for host connectivity, depending on configuration.

Lenovo said a single ThinkSystem DM5100F Storage Array scales out to 48 NVMe SSDs with the attachment of one Lenovo ThinkSystem DM240N 2U24 SFF Expansion Enclosure. Up to 12x DM5100F Storage Arrays can be combined into a clustered system in a NAS environment, or up to 6x DM5100F Storage Arrays can be combined into a clustered system in a SAN environment.

To address data management costs, Lenovo also announced an updated Lenovo ThinkSystem Intelligent Monitoring 2.0, a cloud-based management platform that the company said uses AI to simplify and automate the optimization of Lenovo’s ThinkSystem storage environment. Customers can monitor and manage storage capacity and performance for multiple locations from a single cloud-based interface, predict issues before they happen, and receive prescriptive guidance, according to Lenovo.

Lenovo also launched the Lenovo DB720S Fibre Channel Switch, designed for application acceleration. It provides 32Gbps and 64Gbps storage networking, delivering higher speed and 50 percent lower latency than previous generations, according to Lenovo. The switch delivers autonomous SAN infrastructure with self-learning, self-optimizing, and self-healing capabilities for reduced downtime and simplified storage network management, the company said.

“These enhancements create expanded data protection capabilities, with transparent failover and management of object storage natively,” the company said in its announcement. “Additionally, with Lenovo DM Series storage, customers can add cold-data tiering from hard drives to the cloud, or replicate data to the cloud. This enables an economical multi-cloud strategy for storage, reducing the overall cost of data management.”