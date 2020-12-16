This ESG Technical Validation, “Simplifying Persistent Container Storage for the Open Hybrid Cloud,” documents remote testing of Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage with a focus on the ease of use and breadth of data services. Containers have become an important part of data center modernization. They simplify building, packaging, and deploying applications, and are hardware agnostic and designed for agility—they can run on physical, virtual, or cloud infrastructure and can be moved around as needed. According to recent ESG research, 74% of respondents are currently using containers for production applications or plan to in the next 12 months, and 54% of them have or will have container-based applications deployed in a combination of public cloud platforms and private data centers.

As containers are increasingly used for stateful applications, they need persistent storage. However, storage solutions designed for legacy and virtualized applications don’t work well for containers, limiting agility, adding sprawling storage silos, and increasing complexity. According to the same research, among the top persistent storage challenge of containers are managing container storage across a hybrid/multi-cloud environment, speed of provisioning storage, scaling up and down, and data services such as availability, protection, and QoS.

The whitepaper includes the following sections:

Introduction

Background

Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage

ESG Technical Validation

Installation

ESG Testing

Management

ESG Testing

The Bigger Truth

The goal of ESG Technical Validations is to educate IT professionals about information technology solutions for companies of all types and sizes. ESG Technical Validations are not meant to replace the evaluation process that should be conducted before making purchasing decisions, but rather to provide insight into these emerging technologies.

