The Dell Technologies HPC Community Interviews: 2 Dell Distinguished Engineers Talk Compute Optimization and Extreme Scaling Challenges

In this interview, we speak with Garima Kochbar and Michael Pittaro, distinguished engineers at the Dell EMC HPC & AI Innovation Lab, which designs solutions at the leading edge of emerging technologies. Both of them are active with the Dell Technologies HPC Community, both share the latest advances from the lab with community participants and both work on the front lines with customers addressing their most challenging HPC deployment issues. Kochbar’s focus of late has been on the CPU performance architecture and optimizing CPU-centric workloads, while Pittaro’s expertise lies in big data, large-scale data management and storage, and mapping customers’ current and future HPC infrastructures. Here they talk about some of the biggest challenges in HPC and AI, and strategies for overcoming them.