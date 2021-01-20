The Dell Technologies HPC Community Interviews: Flavio Villannustre Talks Open Source Analytics at LexisNexis

Open source champion Flavio Villanustre is vice president of technology and chief information security officer for LexisNexis Risk Solutions, which is a global developer provider of big data and analytics solutions to help manage risk and improve outcomes. As an active participant in the Dell Technologies HPC Community, he contributes an avid open source perspective. His goal: offering and looking for new HPC and advanced analytics insights, techniques and strategies with Dell managers and customers at the organization’s meetings that will help push forward with Flavio’s open source mission begun 10 years ago.