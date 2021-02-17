In the Core-Cloud-Edge Triad, Why Edge Is Coming to the Fore in 2021

Industry analyst Shahin Khan, founding partner of OrionX.net, here talks about the strategic shift among core-cloud-edge and why compute at the edge, HPC at the edge, will seize the ascendancy in 2021. It all plays into Khan’s longer term vision for advanced computing in which IoT is the fountain of data, 5G is how the data will be communicated, AI and HPC is how it will be made sense of, quantum computing – augmenting HPC and AI – is how it will be accelerated, cryptocurrency is how value will be assigned, and blockchain is how it will be transacted. A growing proportion of all this activity will take place at the edge (broadly defined), Khan says, “creating a universe from devices to the cloud and back – and everything in between.”