ORNL Now Accepting Abstracts for SMC 2021

The Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory is now accepting abstracts for the 2021 Smoky Mountains Computational Sciences and Engineering Conference (SMC 2021), a premier event for discussing the latest developments in computational sciences and engineering for high-performance computing (HPC) and integrated instruments for science.

Specifically, ORNL is seeking revolutionary and visionary ideas in the form of position papers that can be presented during the conference and later published.

This year marks the 19th installment of the conference, which is scheduled for August 24-26, 2021 in Kingsport, Tennessee at the Meadowview Resort. The event will also be livestreamed.

The theme of SMC 2021 is “driving future science and engineering discoveries through the integration of experiment, big data, and modeling and simulation.” The conference will focus on accelerated node HPC and integrated instruments for science (also known as edge computing). SMC 2021 will focus on the following areas:

Advanced Computing Methods: Instruments from Edge to Supercomputers;

Advanced Computing Applications: Use Cases that Combine Multiple Aspects of Data and Modeling;

Advanced Computing Systems and Software: Connecting Instruments from Edge to Supercomputers; and

Deploying Advanced Computing Platforms: On the Road to a Converged Ecosystem.

All authors must first submit a 250-word abstract to register their papers. Once the abstract is accepted, authors will submit full papers to the conference. All submissions will be peer-reviewed by an international program committee. The important dates for SMC 2021 are as follows:

Abstract submission and paper registration due date: March 2, 2021

Author notification for abstract acceptance: April 2, 2021

Paper submission for review: June 1, 2021

Author notification for paper acceptance: July 16, 2021

Conference ready paper submission: August 3, 2021

Conference presentation: August 24-26, 2021

Camera-ready paper submission: September 14, 2021

To ask questions about the call for papers, please email Barney Maccabe (maccabeab@ornl.gov) or Oscar Hernandez (oscar@ornl.gov), or visit the conference website for more information.