Sign up for our newsletter and get the latest HPC news and analysis.
Send me information from insideHPC:


Home » HPC Hardware » RIKEN Center to Hold Annual Symposium on Fugaku and ‘Society 5.0,’ Feb. 15-16

RIKEN Center to Hold Annual Symposium on Fugaku and ‘Society 5.0,’ Feb. 15-16

February 5, 2021 by Leave a Comment
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The RIKEN Center for Computational Science (RIKEN R-CCS) will hold its third annual international symposium on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 15 and 16 focusing on HPC and Fugaku, the world’s top-rated supercomputer, and its role in enabling “Society 5.0,” a future in which cyberspace is integrated with the physical world.

Speakers at the online conference will include Dr. Satoshi Matsuoka, R-CCS director, and Bronis R. de Supinski, CTO, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, among others.

The symposium will review the first-step achievements on Fugaku enabled by simulation, big data and AI technologies and discuss future shape of supercomputers towards the “post-Moore’s Law” era. Topics will include: applications developed for the K computer and for Fugaku, and the ARM HPC ecosystem.

Further information can be found here.

Filed Under: Collaboration, Compute, Events, Exascale, Featured, Future Technology, Google News Feed, Government, High Performance Analytics, HPC Hardware, HPC Software, Machine Learning, News, Research / Education Tagged With: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

*

Resource Links: