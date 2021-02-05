RIKEN Center to Hold Annual Symposium on Fugaku and ‘Society 5.0,’ Feb. 15-16

The RIKEN Center for Computational Science (RIKEN R-CCS) will hold its third annual international symposium on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 15 and 16 focusing on HPC and Fugaku, the world’s top-rated supercomputer, and its role in enabling “Society 5.0,” a future in which cyberspace is integrated with the physical world.

Speakers at the online conference will include Dr. Satoshi Matsuoka, R-CCS director, and Bronis R. de Supinski, CTO, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, among others.

The symposium will review the first-step achievements on Fugaku enabled by simulation, big data and AI technologies and discuss future shape of supercomputers towards the “post-Moore’s Law” era. Topics will include: applications developed for the K computer and for Fugaku, and the ARM HPC ecosystem.

Further information can be found here.