Secure Petabyte Transportable Storage for the Rugged Edge

…today’s situation is clear: HPC is struggling with reliability at scale. Well over 10 years ago, Google proved that commodity hardware was both cheaper and more effective for hyperscale processing when controlled by software-defined systems, yet the HPC market persists with its old-school, hardware-based paradigm. Perhaps this is due to prevailing industry momentum or working within the collective comfort zone of established practices. Either way, hardware-centric approaches to storage resiliency need to go.