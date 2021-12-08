Lenovo Expands ThinkEdge Server Line for Edge AI

“As companies of all sizes continue to work on solving real-world challenges, they require powerful infrastructure solutions to help generate faster insights that inform competitive business strategies, directly at edge sites,” said Charles Ferland, Vice President and General Manager, Edge Computing and Communication Service Providers at Lenovo ISG. “With the ThinkEdge SE450 server and in collaboration with our broad ecosystem of partners, Lenovo is delivering on the promise of AI at the edge, whether it’s enabling greater connectivity for smart cities to detect and respond to traffic accidents or addressing predictive maintenance needs on the manufacturing line.”

Edge computing is at the heart of digital transformation for many industries as they seek to optimize how to process data directly at the point of origin. Gartner estimates that 75 percent of enterprise-generated data will be processed at the edge by 2025 and 80 percent of enterprise IoT projects will incorporate AI by 2022. Lenovo customers are using edge-driven data sources for immediate decision making on factory floors, retail shelves, city streets and telecommunication mobile sites. Lenovo’s complete ThinkEdge portfolio goes beyond the data center to deliver the ultimate edge computing power experience.

“Expanding our cloud to on-premise enables faster data processing while adding resiliency, performance and enhanced user experiences. As an early testing partner, our current deployment of Lenovo’s ThinkEdge SE450 server is hosting a 5G network delivered on edge sites and introducing new edge applications to enterprises,” said Khaled Al Suwaidi, Vice President Fixed and Mobile Core at Etisalat. “It gives us a compact, ruggedized platform with the necessary performance to host our telecom infrastructure and deliver applications, such as e-learning, to users.”

Designed to stretch the limitations of server locations, Lenovo’s ThinkEdge SE450 delivers real-time insights with enhanced compute power and flexible deployment capabilities that can support multiple AI workloads while allowing customers to scale. It meets the demands of a wide variety of critical workloads with a unique, quieter go-anywhere form factor, featuring a shorter depth that allows it to be easily installed in space constrained locations. The GPU-rich server is purpose-built to meet the requirements of vertically specific edge environments, with a ruggedized design that withstands a wider operating temperature, as well as high dust, shock and vibration for harsh settings. As one of the first NVIDIA-Certified Edge systems, Lenovo’s ThinkEdge SE450 leverages NVIDIA GPUs for enterprise and industrial AI at the edge applications, providing maximum accelerated performance.

Security at the edge is crucial and Lenovo enables businesses to navigate the edge-to-cloud frontier confidently, using resilient, better secured infrastructure solutions that are designed to mitigate security risks and data threats. The ThinkEdge portfolio provides a variety of connectivity and security options that are easily deployed and more securely managed in today’s remote environments, including a new locking bezel to help prevent unauthorized access and robust security features to better protect data.

The ThinkEdge SE450 is built on the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor with Intel Deep Learning Boost technologies, featuring all-flash storage for running AI and analytics at the edge and optimized for delivering intelligence. It has been verified by Intel as an Intel® Select Solution for vRAN. This pre-validated solution takes the guesswork out of the evaluation and procurement process by meeting strictly defined hardware and software configuration requirements and rigorous system-wide performance benchmarks to speed deployment and lower risk for communications service providers.

“Our collaboration with Lenovo helps enterprises across many sectors drive business value through network transformation and edge computing,” said Jeni Panhorst, Vice President and General Manager of the Network & Edge Platforms Division at Intel. “Resilient and flexible edge servers built with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors provide enhanced performance enabling the delivery of innovative AI-driven services where customers will expect them.”

Edge site locations are often unmanned and hard to reach; therefore, the ThinkEdge SE450 is automatically installed and managed with Lenovo Open Cloud Automation (LOC-A) and easily configured with Lenovo XClarity Orchestrator software. Remote access to the server, via a completely out-of-band wired or wireless access, avoids any unnecessary trip to the edge locations.

Through an agile hardware development approach with partners and customers, the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE450 is the culmination of multiple prototypes, with live trials running real workloads in telecommunication, retail and smart city settings. The ThinkEdge SE450 AI-ready server is designed specifically for enabling a vast ecosystem of partners to make it easier for customers to deploy these edge solutions. As enterprises build out their hybrid infrastructures from the cloud to the edge, it is the perfect extension for the on-premise cloud currently supporting Microsoft, NVIDIA, Red Hat and VMware technologies.

Providing a complete portfolio of Edge servers, AI-ready storage and solutions, Lenovo offerings are also available as-a-Service through Lenovo TruScale, which easily extends workloads from the edge to the cloud in a consumption-based model.