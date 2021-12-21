Supermicro Announces TPCx-HCI Benchmark Result

San Jose – Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a maker of high-performance computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announced the first published TPCx-HCI benchmark result, with a measured performance of 4,790.18 tpsHCI at $49.60/tpsHCI.

Working with AMD and VMware, Supermicro used 3rd Generation AMD EPYC processor-based servers and VMware vSphere 7.0 Update 2, setting a world record and demonstrating industry-leading performance for computational-intensive workloads for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) environments.

“The TPCx-HCI benchmark showcases a total IT solution for HCI workloads and reflects the fastest and most cost-effective solution for environments where a vast number of virtual machines are required,” said Raju Penumatcha, SVP, and chief product officer, Supermicro. “Supermicro is committed to delivering industry-leading solutions based on collaborative work with AMD and VMware to give our customers total solutions based on the industry’s broadest portfolio of Hyperconverged products including BigTwin, FatTwin, SuperBlade, and others that are tuned and optimized to perform under the most demanding workloads.”

The cluster ran on four Supermicro WIO A+ Servers (model AS -1114S-WN10RT), each with one AMD EPYC™ 7713 processor and 1TB of main memory. Overall, in the cluster, the processors had a total of 256 cores, with simultaneous multithreading enabled for a total of 512 threads. The VMs ran the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 operating system and PostgreSQL 10.6 database management system (DBMS).

TPC Express Benchmark HCI (TPCx-HCI) was developed by the Transaction Processing Performance Council (TPC) for measuring the performance of HCI. The benchmark measures the performance of HCI clusters under a demanding database workload. It stresses the virtualized hardware and software of converged storage, networking, and compute resources of the HCI platform.

“AMD EPYC processors continue to showcase their world record performance capabilities across a variety of workloads, including HCI,” said Raghu Nambiar, corporate vice president, Data Center Ecosystems and Solutions, AMD. “We’re excited to continue our work with Supermicro to deliver high-performance systems for their customers while adding another world record to the more than 250 that AMD EPYC processors already hold.”

“Over 30,000 VMware customers trust VMware vSphere and vSAN hyperconverged infrastructure for their mission-critical workloads; we believe these leading results are due to the consistent performance built into our enterprise-grade solution,” said Paul Turner, Vice President at VMware. “We are pleased to jointly certify our HCI software with VMware vSAN ReadyNode partners, including Supermicro.”

The full report can be downloaded from: http://tpc.org/tpcx-hci/results/tpcxhci_result_detail5-5801.asp