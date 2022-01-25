Classiq and ColdQuanta Partner on 100-Qubit Quantum Circuits 

Together, this combined solution provides customers the unique ability to create, simulate and execute unique quantum circuits to address a wide range of finance, material science, supply chain, and machine learning challenges.

Quantum computers can make a transformational impact on many industries, but solving complex problems requires complex quantum circuits. A qubit (quantum bit) is the fundamental computational unit of a quantum computer, and the number and quality of qubits is a good first approximation to the power of a quantum computer. As the number of qubits grows, the utility and complexity of a quantum computer increase. Computers with more qubits can balance more extensive financial portfolios, simulate more complex molecules and vaccines, analyze more difficult supply chain problems and tackle larger machine learning datasets. With this partnership, ColdQuanta and Classiq are unlocking a new set of possibilities in two important ways:

Classiq’s quantum algorithm design platform makes it possible to create complex quantum circuits by starting from a high-level functional model of the circuit and then automatically synthesizing and optimizing a working quantum circuit from it.

The ColdQuanta Hilbert quantum computer will offer companies and researchers the opportunity to simulate and execute 100-qubit quantum circuits, with even larger models becoming available in the future.

“As the industry moves from toy problems solved by toy circuits running on small quantum computers to solving real problems that require complex circuits on larger quantum computers, there is an acute need for a high-level platform to develop these circuits quickly and efficiently,” said Nir Minerbi, CEO of Classiq. “Our quantum algorithm design platform is the world’s first quantum Integrated Development Environment that lets the user focus on the ‘what’ – the desired functionality – and automates the process of creating the ‘how’ – the exact quantum circuit that delivers this functionality. We are delighted to partner with ColdQuanta to usher in a new era of quantum usefulness.”

“ColdQuanta is developing a powerful quantum computer that can solve real-world problems,” said Paul Lipman, ColdQuanta’s president of quantum information platforms. “Our partnership with Classiq allows us to create an easy on-ramp for customers so that they can model and execute complex circuits with ease.”

To explore whether the Classiq/ColdQuanta solution is right for your organization and to learn why qubit count and scaling are essential for practical applications and user experience, join our webinar on Feb.15 at 11 a.m. ET (register at https://classiq.link/8oy), during which Paul Lipman, Nir Minerbi, Prof. Mark Saffman, and Yuval Boger will be leading an important conversation on the why and how of scaling in quantum computing.