GRC in Data Center Sustainability Collaboration with Intel

AUSTIN, TX – January 12, 2022 — GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), today announced a multi-year collaboration with Intel focused on helping the global data center industry reduce the environmental impact of digital infrastructure, working with data center customers to develop advanced immersion cooling techniques.

As more processing power is becoming densely packed into servers to support compute-intensive applications such as artificial intelligence, data center operators globally are striving to increase efficiency while also increasing compute, all within a smaller footprint.

As part of their work, Intel and GRC engineering teams are collaborating on testing the safety and reliability of immersion cooling technologies, while optimizing system performance of immersion-cooled racks powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Engagements with joint end-customers enable GRC and Intel to align their technologies with customer needs and validate solutions. In addition, the companies are working together to educate the market on the benefits of liquid immersion cooling technology, such as educational webinars, an upcoming podcast series and White Paper.

Intel and GRC’s collaboration will also work to ensure that as new fluid formulations enter the market, data centers can be confident these fluids meet standards for safety, material compatibility, and thermal performance.

“For many years we have had a valuable relationship with Intel. We are thrilled to share this partnership publicly with the entire data center industry,” said Peter Poulin, CEO at GRC. “As our world increasingly depends on digital tools, data centers have an opportunity to reduce their impact on the environment. Designed in direct response to joint customer engagements, this collaboration represents our commitment to raise awareness of this opportunity and create more sustainable, energy efficient data center solutions.”

While air cooling has been the dominant cooling solution in data centers, there is a power-density and geo location point at which air cooling cannot compete with more efficient cooling methods. Liquid immersion cooling leverages higher thermal transfer rates to support highly efficient and cost-effective cooling of high-density racks.

“Our collaboration with GRC aligns with Intel’s goal of supporting cutting edge technologies that provide increased efficiency and density for data center and edge deployments,” said Mohan Kumar, Senior Fellow, Intel Corporation. “Through this collaboration, we are able to provide customers with custom solutions to meet their computing and cooling needs to help ensure that data centers operate in a more environmentally sensitive way.”