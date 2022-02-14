Argonne to Hold Feb. 17 ATPESC HPC Training Program on Extreme-Scale Computing

On Thursday, Feb. 17, Ray Loy, director of the Argonne Training Program on Extreme-Scale Computing (ATPESC) at the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility, will hold a training session at 1 pm Central Time. Go here to register.

ATPESC provides intensive, two-week training on the key skills, approaches and tools to design, implement and execute computational science and engineering applications on current high-end computing systems and the leadership-class computing systems of the future. Computer scientists and high-performance computing(HPC) experts from U.S. national laboratories, universities and industry serve as lecturers and effectively guide hands-on training sessions. This presentation will provide an overview of the program as well as guidance for applying to the 2022 program (submission deadline March 1).

If you are interested but cannot attend due to a conflict, please register and the program will notify you when the recording of the webinar is available.