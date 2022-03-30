ISC 2022: Registration Open, 3,000 On-site Attendees Expected, Updated COVID19 Rules

The International Supercomputer Conference, ISC 2022, is now open for registration and as such, this year’s ISC will be the first major HPC conference to be held on-site (with partial online streaming) since SC19 in Denver.

Conference organizers report that exhibit space for the event — to be held at the Congress Center Hamburg, Germany from Sunday, May 29 to Thursday, June 2 — was expanded to accommodate all 125 companies and organizations reserving booth space in the exhibit hall.

The conference anticipates approximately 3,000 attendees at the event, The schedule for the conference and exhibition is available online here.

ISC also announced updated COVID-19 rules, a complete list of which can be found here and includes proof of vaccination, the use of masks and daily COVID rapid antigen testing – which the conference said is both free and readily available. Also included is information on apps for smartphone uploading of vaccination and recovery certification and locations of COVID testing locations.

Also, note there will be no walk-in registrations this year.

“We will monitor the conference admission protocols prescribed by the official health authorities” in Hamburg, the conference said in a newsletter released today. “If these protocols change, we shall decide if it is necessary to modify our measures to ensure the smooth running of the event and safety of attendees.”

Last week, the conference announced the opening keynote will be a joint presentation on digital twins simulation technology, delivered by Rev Lebaredian, vice president of Omniverse a nd simulation technology at NVIDIA, and Michele Melchiorre, senior vice president of Production System, Technical Planning, Tool Shop at BMW Group. Titled Supercomputing: The Key to Unlocking the Next Level of Digital Twins, Lebaredian will talk about “how a confluence of today’s technologies has led to a big bang in large-scale virtual world simulation.” Melchiorre will then describe a “journey through stages of BMW’s virtual production system,” which depend heavily on HPC and machine learning.