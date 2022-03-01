NSF: Goodbye XSEDE, Hello ACCESS

The National Science Foundation today issued a statement about the ending of the XSEDE (Extreme Science and Engineering Discovery Environment) project this coming August 31, giving way to Advanced Cyberinfrastructure Coordination Ecosystem: Services & Support (ACCESS), which will launch on September 1.

NSF said that while access to XSEDE-allocated resources will continue under the ACCESS program, there will be changes in how the new program is managed.

Allocations to support Science Gateways are expected to be available under the ACCESS program, according to NSF. Additionally, the Campus Champions Leadership Team has been working towards sustainability of the program beyond the XSEDE operational period.

The Extended Collaborative Support Services (ECSS) program and much of the Community Engagement and Enrichment (CEE) program, do not explicitly appear in the ACCESS solicitations. ACCESS awardees may choose to continue these services; however, that is unclear at this time. Those groups are working with their constituencies to make preparations for the transition.

Researchers may apply for allocations via XSEDE (transitioning to ACCESS) from March 15 – April 15 for allocations with a July 1, 2022 start date and June 15 – July 15 for allocations with an October 1, 2022 start date. This latter opportunity will be the last XSEDE allocation event.

XSEDE has created a website with information about this transition as it becomes available.

“The XSEDE vision is of a world of digitally enabled scholars, researchers, and engineers participating in multidisciplinary collaborations while seamlessly accessing advanced computing resources and sharing data to tackle society’s grand challenges,” NSF said. “Over the course of nearly 11 years, the XSEDE community – staff, service providers, students and so many others – has risen to the challenge of its mission: To enhance the productivity of a growing community of scholars, researchers and engineers through access to advanced digital services that support open research by coordinating and adding value to the leading cyberinfrastructure resources funded by the NSF and other agencies.”