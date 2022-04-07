HPC4EI: Applications Open for National Lab HPC to Improve Energy Efficiency

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is stepping up to meet this need. Companies can apply to the HPC4EI program through regular calls for funding to engage the world-class computing resources and HPC experts at the DOE national laboratories. The program’s goal is to help companies use HPC to address critical manufacturing or materials challenges, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Ultimately, HPC4EI can help U.S. manufacturing become greener and more efficient.

DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory has helped many companies through the HPC4EI program. Argonne has aligned its computing expertise with researchers who develop advanced technologies for U.S. manufacturers. Some of the most successful HPC4EI projects pair industry partners with Argonne’s diverse experts in computing, manufacturing science, engineering, data analysis and advanced modeling to meet the companies’ materials or manufacturing goals. Examples of successful HPC4EI projects at Argonne include:

Working with Argonne’s engineers and supercomputers, 3M is using machine learning to optimize energy efficiency in the manufacturing of nonwoven materials. This can reduce both carbon emissions and production costs while maintaining product quality.

Argonne has helped ArcelorMittal use HPC and ML to develop a new energy-efficient method for producing steel slabs. The new manufacturing process produced higher quality steel with less greenhouse gas emissions.

Raytheon Technologies Research Center is currently working with Argonne to develop a new ultrahigh temperature metal for use in the aerospace industry. They are using HPC to design and fabricate a strong, durable metal matrix composite strong enough to operate at the very high temperatures needed for the next generation of energy-efficient jet engines.

In one of the latest HPC4EI projects, Electric Power Research Institute, Inc., and the Shaw Group are using Argonne's state-of-the-art simulation tools to model the optimal way to bend pipes using induction technology. This process aims to avoid cracking, enhance pipe quality and reduce the amount of energy used to manufacture pipes needed for energy production.

This year, the HPC4EI program is hoping to reach a wide range of companies interested in helping the U.S. move toward an equitable clean energy future. This could include companies who want to use HPC to craft new materials for carbon capture technology, develop more efficient energy storage methods, improve renewable energy technology or reduce emissions related to the production of energy-intensive materials, such as cement.

Companies that partner with Argonne through the HPC4EI program work with scientists in the laboratory’s research divisions and with computer scientists at the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF), a DOE Office of Science user facility. At ALCF, companies can access unique and powerful computing resources, including Argonne’s newest supercomputer, Polaris, and the ALCF AI Testbed.

The HPC4EI program is sponsored by the Department of Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) within the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Office and the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM).

source: Liz Thompson, Argonne Leadership Computing Facility