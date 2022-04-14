Sign up for our newsletter and get the latest big data news and analysis.
@HPCpodcast: What’s New in HPC-class Storage and a New Feature: Top of the News

April 14, 2022 by Leave a Comment
Join us for this episode – episode 20, be it noted – of the @HPCpodcast. It includes a new segment, Top of The News, offering a look at the top HPC developments of the week. Our discussion features federal funding for PsiQuantum and Global Foundries’ quantum computing research in upstate New York, along with AMD’s proposed acquisition of Pensando and Fujitsu’s new HPC cloud offerings that includes supercomputing technology used in the world’s most powerful HPC system, Fugaku.

Our main topic is HPC-class storage, something that we will cover in multiple episodes going forward, including a very special guest, a rock star of HPC storage, in next week’s episode. This week we discuss such developments as computational storage, erasure coding, storage-class memory, NVRAM, metadata and data-centric AI.

You can find our podcasts at insideHPC’s @HPCpodcast page, on Twitter and at the OrionX.net blog. Here’s the RSS feed.

We welcome your ideas for special topics and guest commentators. Feel free to contact Doug Black or Shahin Khan with your suggestions.

