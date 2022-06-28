Registration Open for Aug. 2-4 RMACC HPC Symposium

June 28, 2022, BOULDER, CO – Registration is underway for the 12th annual Rocky Mountain Advanced Computing Consortium’s (RMACC) High Performance Computing Symposium, August 2-4. To register, learn more about the symposium and view the program, visit the symposium website at www.rmacc.org/hpcsymposium.

The conference will be held at the Wolf Law Center on the campus of the University of Colorado Boulder. The registration fee – which includes all sessions, materials, meals and snacks – is $150. Thanks to corporate and industry sponsors, all students can register for just $30.

“From the many ‘Beginner’ tutorials for students who wish to learn how to use a variety of advanced computing skills in their research, to a Career Paths panel, the program is filled with opportunities to get an in-depth look into the HPC field,” said Becky Yeager, the RMACC’s executive director and coordinator for the Symposium. “And we will once again be conducting the popular student poster competition for students to showcase their research.” Winners will earn an all expenses paid trip to SC 22 in Dallas, TX in November.

The multi-track Symposium’s presentations are by industry and educational leaders, include a wide array of panel discussions and tutorials, and feature two keynote addresses. This year’s keynote speakers are University of Wyoming President Edward Seidel, an international leader in the high performance computing field; and Elizabeth Leake, Director of Research Computing at Boise State University and founder of the global nonprofit STEM-Trek.

Intel is the lead Diamond Sponsor with major additional support from Platinum sponsors HPE, DDN, WEKA, AWS and Dell Technologies. Meal sponsors are Google, Vast Data and World Wide Tech; and Gold sponsors are ARM, Globus, CIQ, Arcitecta, Penguin Solutions, Spectra Logic, PIER Group and Cornelis Networks.

Primarily a volunteer organization, the RMACC is collaboration among 33 academic and research institutions located in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The RMACC’s mission is to facilitate widespread effective use of high performance computing throughout this 9-state intermountain region. To learn more about the RMACC and its mission, visit the website: www.rmacc.org/about