Accelerating the Modern Data Center – Gear Up for AI

Modern applications are transforming every business. From AI for better customer engagement, to data analytics for forecasting, to advanced visualization for product innovation, the need for accelerated computing is rapidly increasing. But enterprises face challenges with using existing infrastructure to power these applications.
Enterprise data centers face numerous challenges
Enterprises know they must transform or risk losing out to their competitors. But modern applications introduce new challenges to existing infrastructure, from resource intensive demands putting pressure on existing compute architectures and impacting SLAs (Service Level Agreements), to complex workflows and new apps introducing management, scalability, security, visibility, and networking challenges.
New business applications create additional compute silos with ever increasing scalability needs, which is why users are rethinking their supporting data center infrastructure framework and moving towards more unified and accelerated compute systems.
Current CPU-based data centers end up running workloads in silos when they want to add data-intensive applications to existing ones. This introduces bottlenecks and lowers performance. By evolving enterprise IT infrastructure into a unified architecture, all applications, modern and traditional, can run optimally on a shared pool of resources. This concept becomes critical for enterprises aiming to leverage AI for their own data center infrastructure in order to achieve predictive maintenance, increase bare metal lifecycles or improve cybersecurity – as well as infusing AI-based applications throughout the enterprise.
The Unified, Accelerated Data Center
By combining GPU, CPU, and DPU on a consistent deployment platform, new accelerated servers eliminate silos and bring optimized performance, manageability, and security to all workloads to increase futureproofing while driving costs down. In order to truly reap the benefits of this approach, a robust networking architecture is needed to avoid cannibalizing precious application-driven CPU resources to manage the network.
NVIDIA-Certified Systems™ that feature NVIDIA ConnectX® SmartNICs, and NVIDIA BlueField® data processing units (DPUs) provide a host of software-defined hardware engines for accelerating networking and security. These enable the best of both worlds: best-in-class AI training and inference performance, with all the necessary levels of enterprise data privacy, integrity, and reliability.
End-to-end Networking fabrics for a more efficient accelerated data center
Now let’s focus a little more on the infrastructure beyond the server. Networking fabrics are the backbone of any data center, and it is increasingly crucial to apply a holistic approach when designing HPC (High Performance Compute) clusters and supporting AI applications at scale.
At the core of NVIDIA’s Networking philosophy is a complete, end-to-end approach, from the switch to the interconnects, to SmartNIC adapters to GPU/DPU accelerated servers, leveraging open APIs and a full ecosystem of software facilities to ensure backwards compatibility and flexibility with all other NVIDIA products.
On the other hand, full high-stress testing on every interconnect in a production environment ensures that NVIDIA Networking will satisfy the most stringent reliability requirements and deliver the best performance, both on Ethernet and InfiniBand fabrics.
PNY Technologies is the solution provider to tie all these components together and ensure that the right networking and GPU products and specifications will be offered to match the application.
