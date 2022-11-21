Pre-proposals for Allocations of National Lab HPC Resources Due Nov. 28

The U.S. Department of Energy’s ASCR Leadership Computing Challenge (ALCC) is now seeking proposals for the 2023-2024 allocation year. Pre-proposals are due by 8 pm (ET) on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Open to researchers from industry, academia and national laboratories, the ALCC program allocates supercomputing time at the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility, Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility and NERSC to projects with an emphasis on high-risk, high-payoff simulations in areas directly related to the DOE mission, that respond to national emergencies or that broaden the community of researchers capable of using leadership computing resources.

The ALCC proposal submission process is a two-part application that includes a pre-proposal submission and a proposal submission. The pre-proposal will be evaluated for project scope and suitability for the requested resource. The full proposal will evaluated by a panel of experts for scientific merit, responsiveness to DOE and national priorities, and computational merit.

Submission Deadlines

Pre-proposals due November 28, 2022

Full proposals due February 17, 2023

For more information, visit the ALCC website.

For questions, contact ALCC-ASCR@science.doe.gov