DOE’s HPC4EI Awards $3.9M for to 13 Clean Energy Projects; Announces Upcoming RFI Solicitation

WASHINGTON, D.C. –The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $3.9 million federal investment for 13 projects that will tap into the DOE national laboratories’ HPC resources to connect with industry partners. These short-term, collaborative projects will address manufacturing challenges and are intended to accelerate development of clean energy technologies. Boeing, Ford Motor and General Motors are among the companies granted access to DOE supercomputers for their projects.

As a part of DOE’s High Performance Computing for Energy Innovation (HPC4EI) initiative, the selected projects will apply modeling, simulation and data analysis to projects that improve manufacturing efficiency and explore new materials for clean energy applications. This round of selections focuses on topic areas associated with HPC4EI’s HPC4Manufacturing (HPC4Mfg) and HPC4Materials (HPC4Mtls) programs, which are supported by DOE’s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office (AMMTO), the Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office (IEDO), and the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM).

In addition, DOE issued a Notice of Intent (NOI) for its Summer 2023 Solicitation for project proposals for the HPC program.

The HPC4EIinitiative is also planning to release a Request for Information (RFI) that will seek feedback on the experiences of companies that have interacted with the HPC4EI program and more broadly, the value of high-performance computing capabilities to manufacturers. This forthcoming solicitation and RFI are anticipated to be released in mid-July of this year. All questions should be directed to hpc4ei@llnl.gov.

HPC4Mfg is funded by the EERE’s AMMTO and IEDO. HPC4Mtls is funded by FECM. Both are subprograms of the High Performance Computing for Energy Innovation (HPC4EI) initiative. HPC4EI is managed by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Visit the HPC4EI website for additional information.