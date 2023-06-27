@HPCpodcast: Hyperion’s Bob Sorensen on the State and Future of Quantum Computing

This week’s episode of the @HPCpodcast features a return guest, Bob Sorensen, vice president of research at HPC industry analyst firm Hyperion Research, to talk with us about the state of the quantum computing sector.

Sorensen offered his quantum insights at last month’s ISC 2023 conference in Hamburg, and here he talks about the highlights from his latest update, including market sizing (it’s bigger than you might think), growth projections (more than you might think) and how companies are investigating and experimenting with quantum and quantum-related project work.

We also touch on progress in making quantum a practical reality, technical barriers, customer sentiment, recent advances in noise management and quantum computing geopolitics.

