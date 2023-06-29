Revolutionizing the Electronic Design Industry with Ansys and AWS

By Asmaa Lapouge, Cloud Product Marketing Manager, Ansys
The electronics industry operates in a highly competitive landscape, where companies are constantly striving to launch products faster while meeting evolving consumer demands. However, this quest for speed and innovation comes with challenges. Electronics engineers often encounter complex designs, tight schedules, and limited resources. Traditional simulation tools tied to local hardware struggle to keep up with these demands, hampering engineers’ ability to iterate quickly and efficiently.
However, with the advent of cloud-based simulation tools, electronics engineers now have a powerful ally to overcome these hurdles. This blog explores the challenges faced by electronics engineers and how cloud-based simulation tools like Ansys Gateway powered by AWS can significantly enhance productivity, efficiency, and innovation in electronic design.
Running a physical prototype in the electronics industry can be a costly endeavor. From designing and fabricating custom components to testing and iterating, each step incurs expenses. The need for specialized equipment, skilled labor, and materials further drives up costs. Additionally, unforeseen challenges and revisions during the prototyping phase can lead to additional expenditures. Despite the expense, physical prototypes remain vital for validating designs, ensuring functionality, and optimizing product performance before mass production.
Electronics engineers agree that to build a great product, they need to build multiple prototypes. In some cases, they need to build hundreds of prototypes, which can be expensive and time consuming. However, reducing the number of prototypes built to reduce costs could lead to poor product quality, which would need to be corrected once the product is released and can result in bad customer experience. Additionally, the price to have electronics certifications can cost thousands of dollars for each prototype, and at that cost, the last thing you want to see is your prototype failing the stringent certification requirements.
For all these challenges, simulation plays a crucial role to save time and money, as well as to design a better product. However, simulation is limited by the performance of the hardware used. Most customers are still running on a very low number of cores, which prevents them from running iterations or working on a complex model due to hardware limitations.
It’s all about removing the hardware barrier.
Cloud-based simulation tools offer a paradigm shift in the electronics industry, empowering engineers to overcome the traditional limitations of on-premises simulation. By harnessing the power of the cloud, these tools provide engineers with virtually unlimited computational resources, enabling them to tackle complex simulations and analyses with ease.
One of the significant advantages of cloud-based simulation tools is their scalability. With cloud computing, engineers can access a vast pool of on-demand computational resources, allowing them to run multiple simulations in parallel and significantly reducing time to results. Furthermore, cloud-based tools provide seamless collaboration and data sharing capabilities, allowing engineers to work together on a single platform irrespective of their geographical locations. To meet the tight deadlines of the industry, it is crucial to access an open ecosystem platform of computer-aided design and engineering (CAD/CAE) tools with the ability to quickly go onboard and scale up or down the demand.
Moreover, running simulation on cloud hardware helps electronics engineers eliminate the need for costly upfront hardware investments. This not only reduces costs, but also ensures that engineers have access to the latest Ansys software versions and updates without any additional effort. It also guarantees that the hardware is perpetually refreshed and is the best one can access on the market. This would be difficult to replicate easily with on-premises hardware.
To solve this challenge, Ansys has partnered with AWS to release Ansys Gateway powered by AWS. This product is available in AWS Marketplace and makes it possible for customers to easily access, subscribe, and configure Ansys applications from a single location. Customers will also benefit from the accelerated performance of Ansys applications enhanced on AWS.
Accelerate innovation, improve product quality, and enhance overall efficiency.
The electronics industry faces numerous challenges, but cloud-based simulation platforms such as Ansys Gateway powered by AWS have emerged as a game-changer, revolutionizing electronic design and development. By leveraging the scalability, collaboration, and cost-saving advantages of cloud computing, engineers can overcome traditional limitations, improve productivity, and accelerate innovation. Embracing these tools is crucial for companies striving to stay ahead in the dynamic world of electronics.
This is the case with Turntide Technologies, a sustainable technology company. Turntide bursts through the cloud to optimize Smart Motor System™ designs 7X faster using Ansys Gateway powered by AWS and Ansys Maxwell to accelerate its Smart Motor System™ development.
The future of electronic design lies in the cloud, empowering engineers to shape a more efficient, innovative, and competitive industry.
Here is what Avisekh Banerjee, Ph.D., director of Simulation and Analysis at Turntide Technologies, shared in a recent case study: “Ansys Gateway powered by AWS unleashes the computing resources we need to quickly solve electromagnetics-related challenges in our Smart Motor System™ designs. We get tremendous acceleration during development with the added computational power, going from weeks to days to come up with answers to our most pressing technological challenges which otherwise would not have been possible.”
To learn more about Ansys Gateway powered by AWS, contact us now.
