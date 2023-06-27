Women in HPC Opens Submissions to 16th Annual Workshop at SC23

Oxford, UK – June 28, 2023 – Women in HPC has announced the call for early career speakers to feature at WHPC’s SC23 Workshop. Taking place on November 13, 2023 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, this will be the 16th workshop is dedicated to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion within the supercomputing community. Oxford, UK – June 28, 2023 – Women in HPC has announced the call for early career speakers to feature at WHPC’s SC23 Workshop. Taking place on November 13, 2023 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, this will be the 16th workshop is dedicated to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion within the supercomputing community.

For details on how to submit as well as application instructions go to . Submissions close Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. https://womeninhpc.org/ events/sc-2023-workshop . Submissions close Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

WHPC encourages anyone from an underrepresented group who considers themselves to be ‘early career’ (i.e., still studying, within five years of graduation, or within five years of transition into the field) to participate. However, this opportunity is open to help everyone who feels they may benefit from presenting their work, irrespective of career stage. As HPC is a large community that encompasses many different roles, we welcome both technical and non-technical contributors to submit about their work in order to broaden the knowledge of all those to attend our workshop.