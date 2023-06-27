Sign up for our newsletter and get the latest big data news and analysis.
Women in HPC Opens Submissions to 16th Annual Workshop at SC23

June 27, 2023
Oxford, UK – June 28, 2023 – Women in HPC has announced the call for early career speakers to feature at WHPC’s SC23 Workshop.  Taking place on November 13, 2023 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, this will be the 16th workshop is dedicated to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion within the supercomputing community.
For details on how to submit as well as application instructions go to https://womeninhpc.org/events/sc-2023-workshop.  Submissions close Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
WHPC encourages anyone from an underrepresented group who considers themselves to be ‘early career’ (i.e., still studying, within five years of graduation, or within five years of transition into the field) to participate. However, this opportunity is open to help everyone who feels they may benefit from presenting their work, irrespective of career stage.  As HPC is a large community that encompasses many different roles, we welcome both technical and non-technical contributors to submit about their work in order to broaden the knowledge of all those to attend our workshop.
 
The organization said participation as a speaker will provide access to mentorship as well as opportunities to meet and talk with HPC luminaries.  Successful speaker applicants can present both digitally or in-person.  WHPC is also currently preparing the launch of the SC23 Travel Fellowship scheme thanks to the champion sponsorship from DoITNow (more details coming soon).

