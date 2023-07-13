Introducing the HPC News Bytes Podcast, A Quick Compendium of the Latest HPC News

This week, @HPCpodcast introduces HPC News Bytes, a weekly program, just 3-5 minutes, a quick compendium of the most important news in HPC, AI, quantum and other advanced tech.

Join us!

This first episode includes:

– LLNL El Capitan installation commencement

– LLNL Director Kim Budil named as one of the Most Creative People in Business for 2023 by Fast Company

– Inflection AI’s 22,000 GPU system

– New York State Department of Financial Services’ plans to buy an AI supercomputer

– Intel & Nvidia collaborate on Confidential Computing

– Photonics news

– Linux wars

