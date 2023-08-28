HPC News Bytes 20230828: Gartner on Composable; An ABI for MPI; AMD Acquires Mipsology; Google Cloud HPC Clone

by

A happy Monday morn to you. This week’s HPC News Bytes offers a quick (4:53) run-through of the major news in our sector over the past week. This morning we look at:

– Gartner predicts accelerated growth for composable computing

– Proposed ABI (application binary interface) for MPI to simplify parallel apps

– AMD buys AI software company Mipsology – a sign of more AI M&A activity to come?

– HPC clone on Google Cloud Platform by research team

You can find our podcasts at insideHPC’s @HPCpodcast page, on Twitter, at the OrionX.net blog, on iTunes, and on Google. Here’s the OrionX.net podcast page, and the RSS feed. We’re also available on Spotify and iTunes.