HPC News Bytes 20230828: Gartner on Composable; An ABI for MPI; AMD Acquires Mipsology; Google Cloud HPC Clone

A happy Monday morn to you. This week’s HPC News Bytes offers a quick (4:53) run-through of the major news in our sector over the past week. This morning we look at:

– Gartner predicts accelerated growth for composable computing

– Proposed ABI (application binary interface) for MPI to simplify parallel apps

– AMD buys AI software company Mipsology – a sign of more AI M&A activity to come?

– HPC clone on Google Cloud Platform by research team

