A new special report from insideHPC explores current machine learning applications in government. This excerpt covers recent research on the potential of AI technology in the U.S. Federal government, as well as how government AI is being used in U.S. Air Force pilot training strategies.

When Accenture Federal Services researched how current AI technologies could be used by the U.S. federal government, Accenture documented nearly 100 use cases for AI adoption. These examples covered agencies across sectors including civilian, national security, law enforcement and public safety, and healthcare. During the course of the research, “Five common categories with wide applicability emerged where AI can most readily drive performance improvements today. These include case management, customer service, human capital management, fraud and risk management, and inspections and maintenance.”

Within case management, challenges included high volumes, long processing time, and inaccuracies. Through machine learning with process automation, data entry was sped up and errors reduced. Semantic technologies enabled a broader array of decisions to be automated, freeing up specialized case managers for more complex cases.

Complicated and time-consuming manual processes created similar challenges within customer service environments. In an example of AI in action, Accenture notes that “Service Centers for the US Citizen and Immigration Service (USCIS) receive approximately 14 million calls annually. To mitigate call volume, and provide a better customer experience, USCIS added self-service options to better support online audiences. A virtual assistant chat service—’Emma’—helps visitors to access information more easily across the USCIS website.” Integrated into the USCIS.gov Web site, “Emma” is able to answer common questions, saving visitors’ time in finding information and allowing human representatives to have additional time free for more challenging queries.

Natural language processing and machine learning is impacting human capital management by “identifying applicants with the right skills and behavioral attributes that predict future job success.” AI solutions for mitigating risk of fraud due to disparate data and siloed organization structures include robotic process automation, which can validate and integrate data from multiple sources, and machine learning, which can analyze patterns of behavior and identify emerging trends, thereby enabling agencies to pre-emptively act against fraud. The predictive abilities of machine learning are also a valuable tool for any government agency that carries out inspections and maintenance.

United States Air Force pilot training strategies

Pilot training strategies and the means by which we fight future wars are just two of the recent topics addressing AI published on the Federal News Network and Military.com. The Federal News Network reported that “the Air Force’s top training official said his service is moving toward an entirely new ‘paradigm’ for how it teaches new airmen to fly airplanes. It’s likely to involve at least as big a role for artificial intelligence as it does for human instructors.” The report offers that machine learning could be applied to accelerating pilot training through “gathering data from the process of training any particular pilot, and then refocusing that process on exactly the areas in which the student needs the most help.”

Military.com highlights how the U.S. Air Force hopes advances in artificial intelligence will make the abundance of data from its aircraft, weapons, and satellites easier to access and analyze. The gathering, connection, and understanding of data through machine learning algorithms could lead to improved and automated communication between military vehicles. Should a hazard be detected by one, for example, that information can be passed on and utilized by subsequent vehicles and personnel.

For more on "Augmented Intelligence in Government," download the Full Report.