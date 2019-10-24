Getting Smart About Slurm in the Cloud

In a sport that hangs in the complex balance of speed, aerodynamics and the ever-present data, SportPesa Racing Point deserves the best from its computation, which is capped at 25 teraflops. For SportPesa Racing Point, the best is Univa Grid Engine, which manages its CFD cluster up into the 97 percent range at a sustained level. “Univa help us with bringing developments and CFD developments to reality faster. So they help with efficiency with our compute power.” [READ MORE…]