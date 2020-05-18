Increasing HPC Cluster Productivity Through System Resource Tracking

In this special guest feature, Dr. Rosemary Francis writes that HPC is playing a massive part in the fight against Covid-19 through modeling, genomics, and drug discovery. “Thanks to the work in labs and HPC centres around the world, we now know that the molecular mechanism of the SARS-CoV-2 entry is via a lock and key effect; a spike on the outside of the virus acts as a key to unlock an ACE2 receptor protein on the human cell.” [READ MORE…]