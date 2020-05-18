This white paper from Bright Computing, “Increasing HPC Cluster Productivity Through System Resource Tracking” addresses the necessary steps to give administrators, managers, and users the information they need to use HPC system resources effectively, to maximize system productivity, to enable effective resource sharing, to identify waste and to provide charge-back capability.
Companies that use HPC to drive innovation in their products and business know that computing clusters are critical to their success. When appropriately managed, HPC clusters can give today’s businesses a significant competitive advantage.
This white paper includes the following important sections that focus on increasing HPC cluster productivity through system resource tracking:
- Getting More Value from HPC Clusters
- Identifying Resources that are Being Wasted
- Promoting Resource Sharing
- Encourage Productive Use of Resources
- Conclusion
Bright Cluster Manager for HPC lets you deploy complete clusters over bare metal and manage them effectively. Bright Cluster Manager provides single-pane-of-glass management for the hardware, the operating system, the HPC software, and users. With Bright Cluster Manager, your system administrators can quickly get clusters up and running and keep them running reliably throughout their lifecycle—all with the ease and elegance of a full-featured, enterprise-grade cluster manager. As the most powerful, vendor- independent cluster management software solution available today, Bright’s intuitive management console, scalable architecture, and breadth of integration are unparalleled in the market.
Today, more and more companies rely on high-performance computing (HPC) to drive innovation in their products and their business. Industries such as consumer electronics, food and drug, seismology, automotive, financial services, aviation, construction, and others use HPC to complete their most complicated simulations and find answers to their most complex questions. Given this growing demand on HPC, data center administrators are under relentless pressure to extract more value from the computing resources of their HPC systems.
Download the new white paper courtesy of Bright Computing, “Increasing HPC Cluster Productivity Through System Resource Tracking” to understand the several steps that can be taken to increase the productivity of HPC systems.
