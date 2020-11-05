ISC 2021 Will Be Virtual

In the run-up to SC2020, the HPC industry’s other major conference coming up next year, ISC 2021, announced today that the confab will be a virtual event.

“The Covid19 pandemic continues to pose great uncertainty to conference organizers, including us at ISC High Performance,” the conference stated in its announcement. “In all likelihood, the unpredictability of this crisis will continue for the foreseeable future. This leaves us no choice but to reconsider our 2021 event plans now and not adopt a wait-and-see approach.”

Conference organizers said the event will be held “in June – July 2021 (exact dates to be determined).”

“We have already begun to scope out a wide-ranging digital event that will cater to the needs of ISC attendees, sponsors, exhibitors and HPC enthusiasts,” the conference said. “We will announce our full event offering in January 2021, allowing you and your organization enough time to plan your participation as a technical program contributor, event sponsor and exhibitor. Registration and fee structure will be announced next spring for attendees.”