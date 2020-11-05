Wrapping Up a Big Year for HPC at SC20

As our world has changed in 2020, technology — especially enterprise computing technology — has had to evolve to keep up with changing requirements in a remotely connected world. Your colleagues might be in hundreds or thousands of different locations, while your data and technology tools may have migrated to the cloud.
You need to be able to do it all from anywhere, at any time, whether you’re an IT administrator who needs to control remote computing resources, an engineer who needs to model and simulate in the cloud, or any team member who needs to easily collaborate with a geographically diverse set of colleagues.
Exhibiting Virtually at SC20
For those of us in high-performance computing, fall means gearing up for the annual SC conference — the biggest supercomputing event of the year. SC has gone virtual in 2020, and Altair experts will be on hand November 17–19 with all the details about the monumental updates and additions we’ve made to Altair’s enterprise computing and HPC solutions in 2020 that are helping organizations drive innovation forward, even in a year full of unprecedented challenges.
Join Altair at SC20 to see our latest features and demos, enter to win prizes, and learn about the new features in our industry-leading Altair® PBS Professional® workload manager. We’re especially excited to tell you about two innovative HPC companies we just acquired: Ellexus, the I/O profiling company, and workload management leader Univa.
The Biggest PBS Professional Update Ever
PBS Professional is the industry’s most trusted workload manager, designed to improve productivity, optimize utilization and efficiency, and simplify administration for clusters, clouds, and supercomputers. It’s the solution of choice for complex Top500 systems as well as smaller clusters.
Now PBS Professional is better than ever. We introduced a broad new set of features in version 2020.1 including cloud bursting via an intuitive built-in GUI, enterprise-wide budgeting capabilities, workload simulation and forecasting, and support for massively high-throughput scheduling, as well as usability and security upgrades. PBS Professional offers unparalleled security and is the only workload manager to have achieved EAL3+ certification.
New Technology from Ellexus and Univa
We’re excited to welcome Ellexus and Univa technology to the Altair solutions portfolio. Intelligent data management tools from Ellexus — Breeze and Mistral — and advanced enterprise workload management tools from Univa — Grid Engine and Navops Launch — complement our own Altair PBS Works™ suite of solutions for workload management, optimization, analytics, and more, boosting value with all-around solutions for Altair customers.
The Ellexus and Univa acquisitions put more advanced, diverse HPC optimization solutions at our customers’ fingertips and bring some of the foremost HPC talent in the world together under one Altair roof. They also support and enable cloud technology, a critical base for today’s enterprise computing.
With these new technologies, we’re empowering organizations across the globe to achieve unprecedented scale, flexibility, and ROI across computing infrastructure.
The Latest in Cloud and HPC
Cloud and HPC technology is more critical than ever in 2020. Join us for this year’s virtual SC20 to find out how our new solutions enable and optimize computing in the cloud and build a strong foundation for hybrid computing with easy peak-time cloud bursting. Altair works with all the major cloud providers including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud.
Today’s HPC and enterprise computing tools are available to more organizations than ever before, and we’re excited to deliver the technologies that will move computing forward in 2020 and beyond and enable the convergence of HPC, AI, machine learning, and more.
Find out more about Altair solutions at SC20 or schedule a meeting with Altair experts. Don’t miss our virtual booth giveaways during the show for your chance to win an Amazon gift card.
