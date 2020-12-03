Announcing The Rich Brueckner Scholarship Awards and GoFundMe Account

Rich Brueckner was one of the most influential (and beloved) figures in high performance computing. As editor-in-chief of insideHPC, he touched thousands of lives in our industry. He was a fixture at every HPC event as he walked the show floor in his trademark red hat or held court at a nearby watering hole.

“Rich was a huge proponent of HPC education and a big fan of student cluster competitions,” said Dan Olds, organizer of the Winter Classic Student Cluster Competition to be held March 15, 2021, “so we believe it is only fitting that we put together a scholarship fund in his name.”

Olds said two $2,500 scholarships will be awarded in Rich’s name to the most outstanding male and female competitors at this competition. If we raise more money, we will bestow more awards to more students. Thank you for your help and support for this great cause. Rich is looking down and smiling right now.

To contribute to the awards, please go to this GoFundMe account page.