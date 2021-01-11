Radio Free HPC: Digital D-Day – SolarWinds Hack

Our main topic for this episode is the SolarWinds hack. This is the worst digital hacking incident to date and will have repercussions for many years. As many as 18,000 SolarWinds’ customers may have downloaded the hacked update and opened themselves up to digital mayhem and thievery. This includes many government accounts, some of the biggest enterprises in the world, plus many technology companies. *Download the MP3

We lay out what we know so far about how it happened, who was responsible, possible motivations, and the treasure trove of access and information the hackers might have gleaned. We also discuss some potential solutions to this type of hacking. Henry lays out the most draconian solution to the problem and the rest of us try to talk him out of it.

Catch of the Week

Jessi: Empty net this time

Henry: Brings up a Krebs on Security article discussing the web connections between QAnon, Hamas, and 8Chan. Very strange bedfellows, eh?

Dan: Airs a Register story about how Linus Torvalds has fired shots at Intel for supposedly hindering (or killing) ECC memory features for PCs and laptops. He wasn’t restrained in his comments.