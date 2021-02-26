HPE to Build Research Supercomputer for Sweden’s KTH Royal Institute of Technology

HPE’s string of HPC contract wins has continued with the company’s announcement today that it’s building a supercomputer for KTH Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Stockholm. Funded by Swedish National Infrastructure for Computing (SNIC), the HPE Cray EX system will target modeling and simulation in academic pursuits and industrial areas, including drug design, renewable energy and advanced automotive and fleet vehicles, HPE said.

The new supercomputer (named “Dardel” in honor of the Swedish novelist, Thora Dardel and her first husband Nils Dardel, a post-impressionist painter) will replace KTH’s current flagship system, Beskow, and will be housed on KTH’s main campus at the PDC Center for High Performance Computing.

The supercomputer will include HPE Slingshot HPC networking to congestion control and will also feature AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct GPU accelerators, and will have a theoretical peak performance of 13.5 petaflops. HPE will install the first phase of the supercomputer this summer and will include more than 65,000 CPU cores; it is scheduled to be ready for use in July. The second phase will consist of GPUs to be installed later this year and be ready for use in January 2022.