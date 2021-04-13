DDN and Nvidia Certified AI Channel Program for VARs and Distributors

CHATSWORTH, Calif. – April 13, 2021 – DDN, the artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions company, today launched a certified DDN and NVIDIA set of AI solutions designed to optimize value and performance in AI integration use cases. With DDN’s A3I (Accelerated, Any-Scale AI) solutions and NVIDIA’s DGX A100 systems with NVIDIA InfiniBand and Ethernet networking, VARs and distributors “are now able to deliver to enterprise customers feature-rich, easy to deploy and manage intelligent AI infrastructure solutions, which are highly efficient and cost-effective at any scale,” DDN said.

These pre-integrated configurations of DDN A3I with NVIDIA DGX A100 infrastructure solutions are offered in several sizes aligned to customer business need, supporting use cases such as AI recommendation systems, image analysis and natural language processing, and applications such as healthcare, autonomous driving, financial services, and hybrid cloud.

“DDN and NVIDIA deliver robust technologies to industry leaders in the AI, HPC and enterprise data center space. This joint solution delivered as a turnkey offering through Arrow Electronics makes it easy for Arrow’s authorized value-added resellers and managed service providers to take that next step in delivering AI solutions to their customers,” said Ben Klay, vice president, Alliances at Arrow, a Fortume 110 value-added distributor. Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business aggregates the world’s leading technologies and services to enable its global channel ecosystem.

The program includes a complete set of enablement sales tools, follow-up tools, and demand-generation assets to help partners successfully sell and position their AI solutions. On the DDN PartnerLink page, partners will have access to DDN sales and marketing resources which includes solution briefs, enablement trainings, customer presentations, SPIFFs, sales and marketing tools, and more – all in one easy location.

“Data-centric enterprises need to realize newer, faster insights and make better decisions by applying the power of AI for true competitive advantage,” said Amy Medeiros, senior vice president, Corporate Marketing and Inside Sales at DDN. “Working with NVIDIA, DDN is reaffirming its commitment to channel partners and their customers with this next-generation AI solution, and providing sales and marketing tools to ensure partners can fast-track customers’ AI initiatives with the simplest and most streamlined user experience possible.”

Partner programs, like the joint effort with NVIDIA, are a testament to DDN’s commitment to empower its partners by providing the building blocks to be successful. This is underscored by DDN, as well as its enterprise division Tintri, being recently acknowledged by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, in the 2021 Partner Program Guide – each with a 5-Star rating. Each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

About DDN

DDN is the world’s largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions the company delivers AI, Data Management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world’s leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.