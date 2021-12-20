Sponsored Post
Program managers face hard tradeoffs bringing artificial intelligence to in-the-field use cases. This whitepaper, “New Supercomputer Enables Rugged, Real-Time AI at the Edge,” describes a new AI server from One Stop Systems that shows what capabilities they should look for in portable, rugged AI deployments.
Nearly all the current generation of AI compute platforms suffer from failing to integrate and optimize high-performance computing with compact, rugged form factors. The result is that program managers too often end up trading performance for rugged design, or vice versa. One Stop Systems (OSS) has created a new supercomputer-class server that eliminates these trade-offs – the Rigel: Edge Supercomputer.
The current generation of AI compute platforms fail to integrate and optimize high performance computing with compact, rugged form factors. They force program managers to trade performance for rugged design or vice versa. OSS designed the new Rigel: Edge Supercomputer to overcome these shortcomings. The result is a modular, compact, scalable, and rugged server that lets program managers establish survivable AI use cases in the field.
Download this white paper, “New Supercomputer Enables Rugged, Real-Time AI at the Edge,” to lean how the Rigel: Edge Supercomputer addresses AI in the field requirements: high-performance computing (HPC) using optimized CPUs, advanced GPUs and flash memory NVMe drives, and high-bandwidth interconnects.
Leave a Comment