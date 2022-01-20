Quantum: Atom Computing Raises $60M Series B Funding

January 20, 2022 — Berkeley, CA — Atom Computing, maker of a quantum computer made of nuclear-spin qubits from optically-trapped neutral atoms, today announced closure of a $60M Series B round. Third Point Ventures led the round, followed by Primer Movers Lab and insiders including Innovation Endeavors, Venrock and Prelude Ventures. Following the completion of their first 100-qubit quantum computing system with 40 second coherence times, Atom Computing will use this new investment to build their second-generation quantum computing systems and commercialize the technology.

“Atom Computing designed and built our first-generation machine, Phoenix, in less than two years and our team was the fastest to deliver a 100-qubit system,” said Rob Hays, CEO and President, Atom Computing. “We gained valuable learnings from the system and have proven the technology. The investment announced today accelerates the commercialization opportunities and we look forward to bringing this to market.”

With this new level of investment, the company will turn its focus to developing much larger systems that are required to run commercial use-cases with paradigm-shifting compute performance.

“We’ve seen a tremendous amount of investor interest in what many are starting to believe is a more promising way to scale quantum computers – neutral atoms. Our technology advancements and this investment gives us the runway to continue our focus on delivering the most scalable and reliable quantum computers,” added Hays.

Curtis McKee, Partner at Third Point Ventures, will join the Board of Directors. Curtis brings a wealth of IT, security, and business development expertise to the company.

“Atom Computing’s design approach with neutral atoms is notably differentiated and has breakout potential to leapfrog competitors in the quantum race,” said Curtis McKee, Partner at Third Point Ventures. “They bring together a unique combination of best-in-class executive and quantum engineering teams. We look forward to partnering with them as they lead the next era of computing.”

“Quantum computing will impact billions of lives, revolutionizing everything from drug discovery and financial modeling, to predicting climate change and the development of new, life-changing materials,” said Gaetano Crupi, Partner at Primer Movers Lab. “We have been tracking this technology closely and believe we have found the right team and approach to scalable quantum computers with Atom Computing.”