Intel Announces Deepak Patil to Head Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group

Intel said today that Deepak Patil will serve as corporate vice president and general manager of the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG) group. Patil recently held the position of chief technology and strategy officer of the Data Center and AI Group (DCAI).

“Having held senior engineering leadership positions across the high-tech industry, including being a founding member of Microsoft Azure and leading Dell’s APEX as-a-service business, he understands the important role that software and open ecosystems play in enabling application developers and service providers to bring innovative solutions to market, at scale,” Intel said of Patil’s new position.

“His rich systems, software and services experience will build on the deep silicon and graphics architecture and engineering expertise in AXG, to accelerate the growth of Intel’s position in the AI, HPC and client graphics markets,” the company said.

Last December, Intel announced a restructuring and leadership change of the AXG Group in which the organization’s EVP, Raja Koduri, took on the role of Intel Chief Architecture “to focus on our growing efforts across CPU, GPU and AI, and accelerating high priority technical programs,” the company said at the time.

Koduri then left Intel in March to take over an unnamed generative AI startup software company in India.

In addition, Intel in December said it was restructuring the AXG group by making it two organizations – one of which was moved to the DCAI Group to address the HPC industry under the intrim leadership of CVP/GM Jeff McVeigh. The other half of the former AXG group, the Arc Graphics organization addressing the gaming market, was moved to the Client Computing Group.

Intel today said McVeigh will return to leading the Super Compute Group while also helping Patil transition into his new role.