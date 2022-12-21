Intel Annouces Restructuring of Accelerated Computing Group, Koduri Named Chief Architect

Intel announced today a restructuring and leadership change of its AXG (Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group). The organization’s EVP, Raja Koduri, will take on the role of Intel Chief Architecture “to focus on our growing efforts across CPU, GPU and AI, and accelerating high priority technical programs.”

In addition, the company is restructuring the AXG group by making it two organizations – one will address the HPC industry under the leadership of Jeff McVeigh and will move to the Datacenter and AI (DCAI) Group and be led by McVeigh on an interim basis until a permanent AXG leader is named, according to an Intel spokesperson.

The other half of the former AXG group, the Arc Graphics organization that addresses the gaming market, will join the Client Computing Group, according to an article on the WCCF TECH site.

“Discrete graphics and accelerated computing are critical growth engines for Intel,” the company said in a prepared statement. “With our flagship products now in production, we are evolving our structure to accelerate and scale their impact and drive go-to-market strategies with a unified voice to customers. This includes our consumer graphics teams joining our client computing group, and our accelerated computing teams joining our datacenter and AI group.”