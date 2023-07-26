Exxact Corporation Offers Liquid Cooled HPC and AI Development Platform

Fremont, CA, July 26, 2023 — Exxact Corporation, a provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and data center solutions, is now offering a dedicated liquid cooling AI development platform featuring enterprise-grade cooling solutions for both the CPU and GPU to accelerate the most intense AI applications. It promises exceptional performance built for AI development workloads while keeping noise levels virtually silent.

The newly released liquid cooled AI solution offered by Exxact is equipped with two of the latest fourth generation Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs and accelerated with two NVIDIA A100 PCIe GPUs, all of which are liquid cooled. Users can launch AI training and HPC workloads with AI-dedicated hardware at full tilt at comfortable noise levels, making the solution ideal for an office setting or an in-home environment.

“Exxact Corporation is excited to deliver server performance in a workstation that can be deployed anywhere. The high flexibility in deployment enables researchers and developers to innovate and discover in any environment,” said Jason Chen, Vice President, Exxact Corporation.

The Exxact TensorEX TWS-194019223 is a pre-built liquid cooled 5U rack-mountable workstation featuring dual Intel Xeon Scalable 6444Y CPUs and 4x NVIDIA A100 80GB NVLinked GPUs delivered over dual 10GBASE-T and NVIDIA CX6 25GbE networking. The platform also comes equipped with NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software Suite, a full stack of tools for AI and deep learning, including frameworks, workflows, and pre-trained models curated by NVIDIA.

The TensorEX TWS-167626740 is the customizable platform for configuring with different fourth generation Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs and offers 7x PCIe 5.0 x16 slots that support up to 4x liquid cooled NVIDIA A100 80GB GPUs.