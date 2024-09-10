ISC 2025 Is Open for Submissions

by

HAMBURG, Sept. 10, 2024 – The ISC 2025 Contributed Program is now open for submissions. Scientists and engineers from academia, industry and government are invited to submit proposals. The contributed program comprises research papers, posters, birds of a feather, tutorials and workshop sessions.

ISC will be held Tuesday to Friday, June 10-13 at the Congress Center in Hamburg, Germany. ISC is an international conference and exhibition attended by more than 3,500 public and private users, developers, and providers of high performance computing, artificial intelligence, high-performance data analytics and quantum computing.

Proposals submitted to specific programs, such as research papers, will undergo peer review by the overseeing committees to ensure their academic credibility and quality. Here are the submission deadlines and acceptance notifications:

Guidelines

Here is the submission page for program details and submission requirements. Submitters are advised to adhere to the specific guidelines to ensure a successful submission and acceptance process.

Note that the Women in HPC Poster submission page will be published next week.

The ISC Contributed Program is based on the topic areas covered at ISC 2025, which address the development and trends in high performance computing.

Next year, ISC commemorates its 40th anniversary as a forum for fostering discussions and promoting innovation in HPC. More on this can be found here.