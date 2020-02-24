Panasas ActiveStor Solution: Architectural Overview

In this Let’s Talk Exascale podcast, Ian Foster from Argonne National Lab describes how the CODAR project at ECP is addressing the needs for data reduction, analysis, and management in the exascale era. “When compressing data produced by a simulation, the idea is to keep the parts that are scientifically interesting and toss those that are not. However, every application and, perhaps, every scientist, has a different definition of what “interesting” means in that context. So, CODAR has developed a system called Z-checker to enable users to monitor the compression method.” [READ MORE…]